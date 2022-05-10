Greggs plc (GRG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 42 on June 8th

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON GRG opened at GBX 2,144 ($26.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 2,025.44 ($24.97) and a one year high of GBX 3,443 ($42.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,378.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,734.88.

GRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($41.18) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside acquired 7,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,421 ($29.85) per share, with a total value of £189,394.83 ($233,503.67). Also, insider Roisin Currie acquired 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,410 ($29.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,361.80 ($2,911.85).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

