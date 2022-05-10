Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNLN. Cowen decreased their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the period. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.