Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

GCBC opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $55.88.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 48,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

