Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Clarus Securities cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of GBNH stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.29. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 189.28% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

