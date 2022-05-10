Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.64.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$33.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.56. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$33.37 and a one year high of C$41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.0799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 55.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

About Great-West Lifeco (Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

