Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,258 shares of company stock worth $7,476,452. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

