Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BCD opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.

