Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,188 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 26.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Shares of PEAK opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.