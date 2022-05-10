Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,170 shares of company stock worth $5,441,455. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.