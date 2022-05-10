Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 706 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

