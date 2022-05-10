Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

