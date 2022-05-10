Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,843 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,117 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after buying an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 110,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $401.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 40.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

CTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

