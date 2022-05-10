Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,551 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of JFrog worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in JFrog by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in JFrog by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $2,864,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JFrog by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224 over the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

JFrog stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

