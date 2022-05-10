Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Chemours worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

