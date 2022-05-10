Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of HXL opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

