Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,417,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,431 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after acquiring an additional 383,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,199,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 538,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 527,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

