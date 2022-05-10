Govi Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001812 BTC on popular exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $7.24 million and $520,454.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,185,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

