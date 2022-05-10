Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.89. 6,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 775,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $547.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,576,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.