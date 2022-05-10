GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.90.

GPRO opened at $6.45 on Friday. GoPro has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoPro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GoPro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

