GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $6.37. GoodRx shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 134,819 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GoodRx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

