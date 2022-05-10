GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. GoodRx updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,197,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.55, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

