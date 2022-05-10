Goldcoin Price Hits $0.0566 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $4,684.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00259730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016914 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,014,296 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

