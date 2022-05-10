GoByte (GBX) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (GBX) traded up 44.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $110,551.62 and approximately $368.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.