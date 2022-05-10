Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.07% of HomeTrust Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $273,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of HTBI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. 1,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,273. The stock has a market cap of $433.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

