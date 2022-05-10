Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,614,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,028. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBU. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.