Globeflex Capital L P Takes $184,000 Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.09% of Western New England Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WNEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 149.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $183.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

