Globeflex Capital L P Sells 7,568 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.07% of ArcBest worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,515,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.42. 276,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.27%.

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.10.

ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.