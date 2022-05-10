Globeflex Capital L P Sells 32,429 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,429 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

