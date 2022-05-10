Globeflex Capital L P Sells 1,558 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,948,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

