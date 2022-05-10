Globeflex Capital L P Purchases Shares of 32,033 Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

HLIT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,534. The stock has a market cap of $918.07 million, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.