Globeflex Capital L P Purchases Shares of 15,729 The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.23% of Bank of Princeton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

BPRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

BPRN stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $198.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. Analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

