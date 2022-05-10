Globeflex Capital L P Invests $523,000 in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $1,870,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

AOSL traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

