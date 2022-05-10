Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.10% of ePlus worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 4.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 155,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,956. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

