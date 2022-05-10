Globeflex Capital L P Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions comprises 1.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFIN traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.60. 505,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,278. The stock has a market cap of $833.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.98. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

