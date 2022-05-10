Globeflex Capital L P Has $300,000 Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,045,000 after buying an additional 81,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.94. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.99. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

