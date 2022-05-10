Globeflex Capital L P Has $146,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1,193.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.27.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.95. 19,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,519. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.76 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

