Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in uniQure were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,876. uniQure has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $633.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

