Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1,377.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,066,000 after buying an additional 1,129,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 148.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,633,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,635,000 after buying an additional 976,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $136.35. 284,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,506,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

