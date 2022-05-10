Globeflex Capital L P Acquires New Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 803,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,738. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.89.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

