Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 33,882 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 622.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,882 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,496,000 after acquiring an additional 231,564 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,722,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,451,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,342,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,232,000 after buying an additional 188,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE IRM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.01. 1,916,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,047. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.