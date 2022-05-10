Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 9,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,852. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $816.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

