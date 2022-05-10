Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

NYSE GIC opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.67. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 58.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 25.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,064 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Industrial (Get Rating)

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

