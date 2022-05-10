GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $169,817,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $20,027,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GitLab stock traded down $5.45 on Monday, reaching $36.92. 2,366,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,433. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

