Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. 9,721,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,396,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

