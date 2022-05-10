GeoPark (GPRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect GeoPark to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.94 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, analysts expect GeoPark to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $883.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GeoPark by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 100,216 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in GeoPark by 1,462.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 87.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark in the third quarter worth $132,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

About GeoPark (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.