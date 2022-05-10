Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THRM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. 2,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,006. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.80.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 1,844.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 856,576 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 230.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 5,600.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 448,851 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,803,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

