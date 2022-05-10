General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a one year low of $72.54 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

