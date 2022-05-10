General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $72.54 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

