Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $593.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

GBERY stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.8132 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

