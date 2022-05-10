Gator Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

SYF stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,997,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,104. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.